NATO countries plan to abandon the deployment of ground-based nuclear missiles in Europe, on the eve of the meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, writes Defense News, citing American and European officials.

It is noted that this statement is contained in a draft communique, which will be published following the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Brussels on June 14.

The publication reported that the abandonment of the deployment of nuclear missiles is seen as a way to reduce tensions with Russia and a starting point for dialogue on arms control issues at a meeting in Geneva on June 16.

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Russia and the United States to agree on further reductions in nuclear arsenals. He stressed that the authorities of both countries should develop new agreements on nuclear weapons in order to timely respond to new challenges in this area.