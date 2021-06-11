The death toll in October 1993 during the shelling of the White House, where the Supreme Soviet of Russia was located at that time, is actually much higher than the officially announced 120-150 people. Former vice-president of Russia Alexander Rutskoy told about it in an interview to “Lente.ru”.

“Not 150, but more than one and a half thousand people died near the building of the Supreme Soviet. Then at night the corpses were taken out by barge along the Moskva River, ”he said.

Also, according to him, then “drunk riot policemen grabbed people and shot them right at the stadium not far from the building of the Supreme Soviet”.

The reason for the armed conflict in October 1993 was the abolition of the Supreme Soviet. His supporters tried to seize the city hall and the Ostankino television center. On October 4, by Yeltsin’s decision, the assault on the White House began. The victory was won by the president’s supporters. After that, in December 1993, a new Constitution was adopted.