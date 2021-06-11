With a trailer that inevitably reminds us of Shrek 2, Netflix has revealed a first look at his new series, ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation‘, which marks the return of He-man, one of the most iconic and beloved characters of the 80s.

But the most important thing about the trailer is that we finally have a release date for this new animated series: July 23rd. So if you consider yourselves fans of He-man and their adventures, mark your calendars so as not to miss their return to the screens.

He-Man with a lot of action

In addition to the excellent musical choice, the trailer allows us to see that we will be facing a series with a lot of action. We can also see the return of many of the most popular characters from He-man, What Skeletor, Man at arms, Beastman and the little sorcerer, Orc, who we have never seen so serious.

The Netflix animated series is produced by the same studio behind ‘Castlevania‘, Powerhouse studio. His work is evident in the design of the characters that are inspired by an anime style. We wonder if she’s as bloody as’Castlevania‘, even if He-man is more considered as a character for children.

Another reason to get excited is the voice cast, because in English it will feature the participation of Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, who has already demonstrated his voice ability with characters like the Joker, in the animated series of Batman and in the games of Arkham, and the new version of Chucky.

‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation‘will serve as a continuation of the original 80s series, as it will take place after the last battle between He-man Y Skeletor. This new story will arrive in two parts, or two seasons if you prefer, so on July 23 we will be watching the first one.

