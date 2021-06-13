The Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, hopes to ratify this Sunday the new Administration that will end 12 consecutive years of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister of the country. The vote comes after the eight parties that make up the so-called “Government of Change” sealed the coalition agreements on Friday and after the prime minister’s failed attempts to remain in office.

A new coalition prepares to take over the leadership of Israel. The group appears fragile due to its small majority in Parliament and the diversity of political ideologies within, but firm in its intention to stop Benjamin Netanyahu’s continuity, the leader who with 12 years as prime minister is the longest in office. .

The group, made up of eight political parties and called “the change bloc”, is expected to be ratified this Sunday by vote in Parliament. The new government will be headed by its architect Yair Lapid, who would unseat Netanyahu.

The vote to confirm the new administration comes after last Friday the political movements that comprise it sealed the agreements to give rise to the new Executive and presented them to the Knesset secretary, a formalism that must be done with at least 24 hours of anticipation.

Netanyahu’s attempts to stop the ratification of the new government

They also come to this scenario despite Netanyahu’s attempts to stop the official appointment of the opposition coalition as the new government. Since the opposition announced the cabinet pact, the still acting prime minister lashed out at him and tried to convince right-wing deputies in rival parties to attract them to his favor and thus prevent them from taking office.



Combination of images created on June 2, 2021 showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left), in the city of Lod in early May 12, 2021, and Israel’s centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid (right), at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem on May 31, 2021. © Debbie Hil, Ahmad GHharabli / AFP / POOL

The Israeli prime minister was able to consider these possibilities because the opposition coalition only has 61 seats out of the 120 total of the Legislative. In other words, it would be enough for him to add only one of his adversaries to his side to crumble the agreements reached to bury the era of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Even in a last minute maneuver, Netanyahu would have offered his resignation to his coalition partner Benjamin Gantz, so that the latter would then become prime minister for three years, with Netanyahu as deputy prime minister and thus prevent the formation of the new government, according to it was reported in the Israeli press. However, the offer was unsuccessful.

The proposals of the “change bloc”

Among the agreements outlined by the parties that comprise it are limiting the term of the prime minister to two terms or eight years, decriminalizing marijuana, a “general transportation plan” in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a general objective to “ensure the interests of Israel “in areas of the West Bank under full Israeli control and allocating more than $ 16 billion to improve infrastructure and welfare in Arab cities, and curb violent crime there.





File-General view of the plenary session of the knesset, the Parliament of Israel, in Jerusalem on December 26, 2018. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

“The government will work for the entire Israeli public: religious, secular, ultra-Orthodox, Arabs, as one, without exception. We will work together, out of camaraderie and national responsibility, and I believe we will succeed,” said Naftali Bennett, leader of the ultra-nationalist Yamina and who would hold the post of prime minister for the first two years.

It also indicates that it will seek to boost infrastructure to include new hospitals, a new university and a new airport, as well as approve a two-year budget to help stabilize the country’s finances. This given that the prolonged political stalemate has left Israel still using a split version of a base budget for 2019 that was ratified in mid-2018.

Possible reforms also include breaking the ultra-Orthodox monopoly of overseeing what foods are kosher and decentralizing authority over Jewish conversions.

The difficulties that the new government coalition would face in Israel

In addition to having a slim majority in Parliament, the “change bloc” is made up of a disparity of internal ideologies, as it is made up of political parties ranging from the extreme right to the left. It also includes for the first time a party from Israel’s Arab minority.

On the other hand, and by virtue of a pact of shared power, although Yair Lapid is the architect of the new government grouping and is expected to become prime minister, during the first two years the position will be held by Naftali Bennett, of the ultra-nationalist party Yamina, on the right. An agreement of apparent unity, amid the disparate elements of the coalition.

The “Government of Change” is expected to focus primarily on the country’s economic and social issues, rather than risk exposing internal divisions by tackling major diplomatic issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

With Reuters and EFE