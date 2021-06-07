The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, announced on Monday that it will vote on the approval of a new government, made up of opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on June 14. The raffication is set to end 12 years of the Netanyahu Administration, which is still trying to disintegrate the rival bloc.

Since the opposition announced the pact for a new government last week, Israel continues to experience strong political tension. While the opposition bloc parties urge to vote as soon as possible on the ratification of the new Executive, the still acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his allies are trying to delay the process to break up the fragile opposition majority and remain in office.

Yariv Levin, a close confidant of Netanyahu and president of the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament), announced on Monday that the vote to ratify a new Administration, made up of opponents -which includes formations from right to left and has the support of an Arab party – will take place on June 14. The Legislature was scheduled to rule no later than Wednesday, June 9, the last day of the week when legislators meet, or else it would have to be postponed until the following week, as it finally happened.

“There will be a session of parliament to establish the government within seven days, that is, on June 14, 2021,” confirmed Levin.

Netanyahu tries to maneuver until the last minute

Postponing the vote for a few days gives Netanyahu time to maneuver and try to prevent the creation of the Cabinet until the last moment. The prime minister seeks to convince right-wing deputies in opposition parties to attract them in his favor and prevent his rivals, the so-called “change bloc” and made up of eight political parties of different ideologies, from taking office.



Combination of images created on June 2, 2021 showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left), in the city of Lod in early May 12, 2021, and Israel’s centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid (right), at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem on May 31, 2021. © Debbie Hil, Ahmad GHharabli / AFP / POOL

Since the opposition announced the government pact, Netanyahu has lashed out, accusing the right-wing parties Yamina and Nueva Esperanza – both members of the anti-Netanyahu bloc – of treason.

“We will oppose the establishment of this dangerous government of fraud and surrender … It is late, but not too late,” Netanyahu warned Sunday, but with a tone of urgency.

The Israeli prime minister is considering the possibilities due to the fragile opposition coalition, which has only 61 seats of the 120 total of the Legislative. In other words, it has a minimal advantage and Netanyahu will only have to add one of his current opponents to his side to crumble the agreements reached so far to bury the Netanyahu era.

The man who has led Israel for the past 12 years has been blunt in stating that he will try to “swiftly overthrow” the new Executive in the event that it happens.

With AP and EFE