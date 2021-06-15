Israel’s new government has been in office for less than two days – the first massive conflict looms: a “flag march” through Jerusalem is a cause for concern. Palestinians announce a “day of wrath”.

Jerusalem – The new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is facing its first difficult test. The “flag march” of right-wing groups through the old city of Jerusalem, which was canceled last week, is to be rescheduled on Tuesday. The route also goes through a Muslim quarter.

The march of nationalist Israelis is fueling fears that violence will flare up again in the city. Palestinians see it as a provocation. The two largest Palestinian organizations, Fatah and Hamas, have called for a “Day of Wrath”.

Israel: “Flag march” through Jerusalem – concerns after the escalation of violence in May

The “flag march” was canceled a week ago because the police did not approve the planned route, which was also to lead through Palestinian quarters in the eastern part of the city annexed by Israel *. On Sunday evening Bennett’s new Israeli government was confirmed in parliament – by only one vote. This means the temporary end of the era of Benjamin Netanyahu *, who had been in office continuously since 2009. The march is organized by supporters of Netanyahu.

In May there were serious clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in East Jerusalem. The riots culminated in an eleven-day escalation of violence between Israel and the ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip. More than 270 people were killed, most of the victims were Palestinians. (AFP / dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.