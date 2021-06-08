Israel | The Israeli government gave permission for a controversial settlement march

The march has already been canceled once since the extremist organization Hamas threatened further violence if the march materializes.

Israel on Tuesday, the government approved a controversial march by support organizations for the settlements, scheduled to take place in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem.

According to a government release, the march can be held next Tuesday next week in a manner decided jointly by police and organizers.

A member of the Hamas leadership Khalil al-Hayya warned that Thursday’s march should not approach East Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque. Al-Haya said Thursday could become a new one on May 10, referring to the violence that lasted 11 days last month.