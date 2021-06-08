No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Israel | The Israeli government gave permission for a controversial settlement march

by admin_gke11ifx
June 8, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The march has already been canceled once since the extremist organization Hamas threatened further violence if the march materializes.

RelatedPosts

Israel on Tuesday, the government approved a controversial march by support organizations for the settlements, scheduled to take place in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem.

According to a government release, the march can be held next Tuesday next week in a manner decided jointly by police and organizers.

The march has already been canceled once since the extremist organization Hamas threatened further violence if the march materializes. It was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

A member of the Hamas leadership Khalil al-Hayya warned that Thursday’s march should not approach East Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque. Al-Haya said Thursday could become a new one on May 10, referring to the violence that lasted 11 days last month.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Could the Capitol storm have been prevented? US security agencies probably had information in advance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.