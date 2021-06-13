Naftali Bennett’s government of change won the trust of the Knesset. He had 60 votes in favor and against 59, one abstained. This is the Arab deputy Said al-Harumi, from the Raam list. With this gesture he intended to protest the demolition, ordered today, of buildings erected without the necessary license in a community of Bedouins in the Negev.

Israel has a new government: the Netanyahu era ends, which left the scene after 12 years with a heavy attack on the Biden administration to jeopardize Israel’s security by putting it against Iran. The new government will have two prime ministers and will be composed of eight different parties, belonging to almost the entire political spectrum and characterized by their ideological diversity. The office of premier will be held for the first two years by Benett, a millionaire businessman who has become the leader of the settlers and who comes to power with an ultranationalist and religious agenda, neoconservative from a political point of view and neoliberal from an economic point of view. In 2023 Benett, leader of the Yamina party, will be replaced by Yair Lapid, a former journalist who leads the Yesh Atid formation and who presents himself as a centrist layman, with progressive and conciliatory tones between the different parts of an increasingly fragmented Israeli society. Both will also take turns at the helm of the Foreign Ministry, a sign of the new government’s vocation to rebuild Israel’s image in the international arena, where at the moment its main allies are far-right governments. The beginning of the new era was preceded by a stormy debate: a heated debate made up of shouts and insults launched by the members of the new opposition (“swindler”, “liar” shouted at Bennett), so much so that some deputies they were kicked out of the courtroom. Netanyahu has spent his last minutes in government defending his successes, promising to work as an opposition leader and denouncing his designated successor, Bennett, who is described as too weak; but he also warned «those who celebrate in Iran»: «We will be back soon», he said in English.