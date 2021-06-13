Naftali Bennett became the new prime minister of Israel. Reported by The Times of Israel.

The Knesset (parliament) approved the country’s new government by a margin of one vote. 60 members of the Knesset voted for the new government, 59 against, one member abstained. Thus, Benjamin Netanyahu was removed from power after 12 years, the newspaper emphasizes.

Benjamin Netanyahu has led the Israeli government since 2009. At the same time, over the past two years, the country has been undergoing a crisis related to the impossibility of forming a government. So far, four election campaigns have taken place in the Knesset. The last elections were held in March 2021.