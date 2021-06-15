Israel told its citizens that they can stop wearing masks indoors on Tuesday, ending one of the last remaining restrictions as new cases of COVID-19 continued to decline even though the vaccination campaign slowed after a record rate.

Pupils went to school and adults to work without masks for the first time in more than a year. Wearing masks outdoors has become not mandatory in Israel since April.

About 55 percent of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received the full dose of the disease, a percentage that has largely remained unchanged after expanding the vaccination range this month to include the 12 to 15 age group.

Data from the Ministry of Health revealed that this month, Israel did not record one death from Covid-19 disease, or one death per day.

New infections fell steadily, but slightly, after a significant decline in February and March.

The ministry said that masks are still mandatory for those who have not received vaccinations, workers in medical facilities, those who are going to quarantine, or passengers on commercial flights.