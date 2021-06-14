After the Island of the Famous, Andrea Cerioli wanted to dedicate a special post on Instagram to his new friend Ignazio Moser. A truly moving post for Moser that deeply marked Cerioli
Extreme reality shows are like this: they can destroy relationships or create deep friendships that will last forever: they know it well Andrea Cerioli and Ignazio Moser, a pair of friends born during the program that surprised everyone for the deep affection born between the two boys.
The Island of the famous has seen the former tronista Cerioli and the former protagonist of the Big Brother Vip Ignazio Moser, to give life to a real relationship that has managed to overcome the (natural) rivalry that a program like this can give rise to, throwing bases for a’friendship unexpected but above all true.
Andrea dedicates a post to Ignazio to thank him
And so Andrea wanted to take 5 minutes to write a post to Ignazio, a post to thank the friend of the wonderful adventure lived together: in the post Andrea underlines how Ignazio has transmitted friendship, honesty is kindness, all of which are rare values in today’s society
Now I take 5 minutes to write what I think about you …
I think that nowadays we live in a world made of envy, jealousy … it is really difficult to meet someone who gives you that true sense of friendship, kindness, honesty … it is something so very rare, that sometimes … it is difficult to believe it … we were together 50 days for 24 hours a day, not obliged … but by choosing to do so, we slept together, separated from everyone … to be able to confide in each other the night, the fears, the dreams, the stories … I just wanted to tell you that to be my friend is a difficult thing, I am suspicious, most of the time I have the feeling of meeting people too far from me … empty people … I found a great friend and for me, this … is worth more than the whole trip.
All those dreams, those fears… you know you can count on one more friend.
I love you
