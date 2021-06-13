Riyadh (agencies)
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, expressed his congratulations to the United Arab Emirates, on the occasion of its victory in the United Nations elections for a seat in the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023.
The Secretary-General pointed out that the UAE’s winning of a seat on the UN Security Council is a diplomatic achievement that reflects its role in consolidating international peace, efforts to establish security and peace in the world, and the world’s sharing of the tolerant values of Islam that call for dialogue, coexistence and peace, and renounce terrorism, violence and extremism.
.
Leave a Reply