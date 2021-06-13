Riyadh (agencies)

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, expressed his congratulations to the United Arab Emirates, on the occasion of its victory in the United Nations elections for a seat in the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023.

The Secretary-General pointed out that the UAE’s winning of a seat on the UN Security Council is a diplomatic achievement that reflects its role in consolidating international peace, efforts to establish security and peace in the world, and the world’s sharing of the tolerant values ​​of Islam that call for dialogue, coexistence and peace, and renounce terrorism, violence and extremism.