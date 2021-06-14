A new tournament is approaching and once again the Club Deportivo Guadalajara will suffer with within the transfer market, since the reinforcements it has wanted have not come true due to the little money they currently have in the team and the little disposition of the rest of the teams of Liga MX to negotiate with the Guadalajara team.
For many fans, the fact of not having reinforcements means another tournament full of disappointments, especially also due to the permanence of Víctor Manuel Vucetich at the helm of the team, however, for Isaac Brizuela this is not the case. In chat for ESPN, The cone’ highlighted that this same team reached the semifinals of the tournament in Guard1anes 2020, what’s more, affirms that if reinforcements do not arrive, that is why the board trusts the team’s quarry:
“Two tournaments ago we reached the semifinals with this squad, although in the previous one we were left to owe because the objectives were not met, I consider that there is a very good group, the guys and we must all realize that if they have not arrived reinforcements is because there is full confidence in the club’s quarry, that is why we must take advantage of the opportunity, not wait until maybe tomorrow or next season five or six players from outside will arrive, of course we are not going to throw all of the younger players pressure, but to help them, support them, enjoy the process and let us all go “
– Isaac brizuela
Brizuela also made it clear that the preseason will be very important for Chivas ahead of the start of the Guard1anes 2021 tournament and assured that, If it is taken with the seriousness that it is being given at the moment within the team, the objectives will arrive:
“A preseason is not only going to a place to train and rest, it is also to make that awareness that from here you start to compete, we all have that illusion, now it was the turn of several teammates from Tapatío to be here and they know that the coaching staff is here. Very aware of their work and qualities; we all take the same responsibility that from now on the tournament begins, that you are earning a place and build the base to be able to perform at your best during the campaign, which is what we all want for Chivas is where he always has to be, fighting up on the table. “
– Isaac brizuela
