The leader of United We Can in the Community of Madrid, Isa Serra, resigned this Monday the act of deputy of the Madrid Assembly that she had obtained on May 4, in the regional elections. In a video posted on social networks, the purple leader announced that she is leaving the regional chamber to assume new responsibilities in her party at the national level. He also detaches this decision from his sentence to 19 months in prison and disqualification from holding public office during that time due to the disturbances that occurred when avoiding an eviction. “It is not the main reason, although the damage has already been done,” he says.

Serra is part of the lists of the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, to the Podemos primaries, which are held this Sunday and will occupy a position of responsibility when she accesses the general secretariat of the purple formation, as is foreseeable. “It is time to move to a new stage, contribute to the transformation from another space and assume other responsibilities in the state of Podemos and accompany Ione Belarra and further promote this political project,” he says in the video.

Next on the list



Next on the UPin Madrid list after Isa Serra is VanessaLillo, a Izquierda Unida militant who called her fellow Podemos members “rats” in an audio published by ABC two days after the elections. The Madrid deputy considered that her training had been relegated to the background during the campaign, which was led by Pablo Iglesias.