Within Square Enix Presents Within the celebrations of E3 2021, the Japanese publisher undertook the task of presenting his most recent project by the team of Eidos Montreal (the team behind the unforgettable Deus Ex series: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

This game will be an original story based on the Marvel comic, Guardians of the Galaxy on a journey that will take you through the cosmos. Here you will play as Star-Lord, the supposed leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy while the rest of your team supports you with their different abilities.

According to the first trailer for the game, in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the Guardians of the Galaxy team will have to gather enough credits to pay a fine, the problem is that they do not have enough money and they have to raise it somehow.

Then we have the team made up of Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Drax the Destroyer and Groot. To that we must add that you will also be traveling through Milan through space trying to solve this problem faced by Guardians of the Galaxy.

This will be a good opportunity to enjoy an adventure game with one of the most loved Marvel teams of the last decade and which fans want to see a little more.

When is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy coming out?

Let’s not lose sight of that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy It already has a release date and, it is worth emphasizing that this title is not far from being in your hands. To keep you saving, the new Guardians of the Galaxy game will be available from October 26, 2021.

On the other hand, on what platforms will it be available Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy? That question also has an answer: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC through the respective digital platforms. What we still do not know is if you buy the version of the last generation you also get the most recent one that started in the last quarter of 2020.

