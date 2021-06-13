After many years disappeared from the map as a source of concern, concern about inflation has resurfaced since the first green shoots of the recovery took hold. In April there was a very strong rise in the CPI in the US (by 1.5 percentage points to 4.2%) and in several advanced countries there are indicators that point in the same direction. If the acceleration in prices continues and becomes more permanent, it could force the American Federal Reserve to raise its interest rates earlier than expected, being able to slow down the recovery, raise doubts about debt levels (which have grown a lot with the pandemic ) and cause tensions in emerging countries.

