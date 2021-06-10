Shortly after the premiere of Fast and Furious 9 in the United States, fans have been talking on social networks about the new story of Domenique Toretto and the rest of the protagonists.

With a plot that takes us again through incredible action scenes and flying cars wherever it is seen, followers of Fast & Furious wonder if, like other plots released in 2021, it will also be available on a streaming service .

Can we see Fast and Furious 9 online?

With the pandemic still causing social restrictions in various countries, fans are waiting for the film to reach online services, platforms that have already seen stories like The Conjuring 3 and in the coming weeks Black Widow on Disney +.

On this issue, Vin Diesel’s position suggests that Fast and Furious 9 will not have the same fate. “For more than 100 years there has been a place where we come together to entertain ourselves: the cinema.. After being apart for so long, it’s time to get back together, to laugh, to applaud, “said the actor in a promotional preview of the film.

At the moment, it has not been revealed whether, after passing through theaters, Universal Pictures will allow its broadcast on a streaming service.

Fast and Furious 9, Asian premiere and international box office

On June 25, the US market will finally see the new film starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodríguez and more.

The feature film arrives in that country with a good support box office and happy fans in countries such as Korea, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, China, who have already been able to see it projected. As reported by Variety, Fast & Furious 9 achieved a collection of more than 162 million dollars in the aforementioned countries, with more than 135 million that correspond only to the Asian giant. This income positioned it as the second-largest premiere in the series under the Universal Pictures label.