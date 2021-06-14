Why hasn’t Barbara D’Urso left for her well-deserved vacation yet? A question that finds a clue in his Instagram stories. The queen of the afternoons of Canale 5 anticipates surprises concerning her professional profile. But what is it about?

What it hides Barbara D’Urso? In recent days, the presenter of Afternoon Five went to Cologno Monzese to plan her television future a Mediaset. On social networks, Barbarella has always appeared smiling, optimistic, denying every rumor against the closure of her programs. A certainty that to many had seemed only a facade. But no.

The lady of the afternoons of Channel 5 has a surprise in store for his beloved viewers. What cannot yet be revealed and neither does she, the direct interested party who, however, sends a clear message on her Instagram stories: Barbara D’Urso is about to return, perhaps even stronger than before …

Barbara warm weekend in Milan: there is a reason …

Barbara D’Urso he spent his weekend in Milan, in the company of his friends, perhaps even his prince charming, the insurer Francesco Zangrillo. Something unusual for her that usually, after her work commitment with the programs that keep the company of so many millions of viewers at home, she takes refuge in her home in Capalbio.

Not this time. And it is she who tries to explain the reasons to us, Barbarella framing her gardenias on the terrace of her house in Milan:

“Friends here in Milan it is 1800 degrees Fahrenheit and you are wondering why I am still in Milan in mid-June with this heat? You will understand, you will understand … “

In recent days Carmelita had also posted a photo of the television series Ricomincio da me aired in 2005. A fiction broadcast in streaming on the Infinity platform. In the photo Barbara wanted to ‘post’ hers too sister Eleonora, which recently made her aunt of Sofia, as if to mean that the two D’Urso sisters could return to work together. Without forgetting that his greatest dream is to return to lead the Big Brother Nip. Who knows if he will still succeed …