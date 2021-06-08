Today, more than ever, Europeans and Americans, ahead of the next round of Vienna negotiations to restore the US nuclear agreement with Iran, must read and scrutinize the most in-depth and analytical article written by His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Defense Minister The Saudi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries, was published in July 2018. His Highness was then the Saudi ambassador to the United States, and he was and still is the most familiar with all the facts related to the destabilizing behavior of the Iranian regime in the Middle East and the world.

In his article titled “Confronting Iran’s Aggressive Behavior… Not Appeasement,” Prince Khalid bin Salman called for supporting a broader strategy to address Iran’s regional behavior. He provided a detailed explanation that included all that American and European negotiators need today to include Iran’s missile programs and Tehran’s regional behavior. During the talks in Vienna, before the ax fell to the head, and Iran was able to devote the talk about “common ground” based on a single point of contention, which is US sanctions, and to wear the mantle of laughable injustice, which is influenced by the “Democrats”, but it is exposed not to the “Republicans”. » Not only the Americans, but everyone who works in politics around the world.

If today’s politicians and negotiators, before or during the sixth round of the Vienna talks, reflect on all the historical facts and contemporary visions presented and discussed by His Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman, and were able to understand them very clearly, they will not sit at the negotiating table and the “policy of appeasing Iran” revolves in their minds and hearts Rather, the talks will regain their balance and rationality, and Iran will become accused and needs a desperate defense that shows that it really seeks peace and security through its agreement to completely modify its regional behavior and monitor or cancel its missile programs, in a way that guarantees the countries of the Middle East that Iran has this goodwill, and what guarantees For the whole world, this is the end of the path of expansion and terrorism for it, not the beginning.

His Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman began with the famous saying of the philosopher George Sanitana: “Those who do not remember history are doomed to repeat it.” He stated that the expansionist forces are seeking these days to fill the void by spreading ideologies of hatred and violence, which requires the international community to work decisively to confront these challenges, and that undoubtedly when we see the policies of appeasing Iran that have proven to fail, this brings to mind what we saw in the face of Germany. Nazism.

His Highness praised the US policy at the time, which decided to work with allies to find an effective, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear threat. Which included efforts to end the threat posed by Iran’s ballistic weapons program, stop its terrorist activities worldwide, and confront its activity that threatens the Middle East, a policy that is consistent with what all allies in the region see as the importance of stopping Iran’s malign expansion in the region, whether through “Hezbollah” God,” the terrorist, or the “Houthi” militia that brought destruction and chaos to Yemen, and through which Iran tried to intimidate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by launching ballistic missiles, and that stopping Iranian expansion calls for a firm international reaction that will stop Iran from extending its harm to different countries of the region.

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman recalls what French President Emmanuel Macron referred to after the US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement when he said: “We will work collectively on a broader framework that addresses nuclear activity, beyond 2025, ballistic activity, and stability in the Middle East, especially in Syria.” Yemen and Iraq. It must be recalled that day once again, before or during the sixth round of negotiations in Vienna, Iran’s frightening nuclear activity is in no way less dangerous than its aggressive behavior in the region or the goals of its missile programs, and it is unreasonable for negotiators to rush to approve a new agreement without setting conditions and obtaining Sufficient guarantees that obligate Iran to comprehensively change its plans based on fueling conflicts outside its borders and arming extremists who carry out its endeavors towards regional hegemony without the slightest respect for international law and norms.

The last trump card possessed by the American and European negotiators is to understand the article of His Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman and turn it into a challenge and a program of action to be placed in the face of the Iranian negotiator, along with the sanctions card, and before those negotiations turn into just another attempt to placate Iran and submit to its aggressive behavior, its booby-trapped planes and its ballistic missiles.

* Retired Air Force Major General