The next round of negotiations on the nuclear deal in Vienna, which began on Saturday, June 12, is unlikely to be the final one; the negotiators will have to go to the capitals of their states for consultations at least once more. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Iranian delegation at the talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi.

“I personally do not think that within a week we will be able to come to the final [соглашению]”, – Aragchi shared in an interview published in his Telegram…

The diplomat is not sure that “during the current round of negotiations, the parties will be able to come to a final agreement. He added that “at least one more time will have to go to the capitals [государств — участников переговоров]”.

On June 10, Russia called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) not to politicize the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal and to return to calm interaction with Tehran.

A day earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that there were no difficulties in the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna, work on the final document would resume in the near future. According to him, the negotiations have “their own dynamics.”

On May 24, it was reported that Iran and the IAEA agreed to extend a temporary technical agreement on monitoring at the country’s nuclear facilities until June 24. It also became known that as a result of long consultations with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, the parties managed to come to an agreement on some issues.

Since early April, Vienna has hosted meetings of the joint commission of Iran and the international “five”, which includes Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France. Work is underway in three working groups to resolve issues with a view to resuming the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

The objectives of the negotiations are to bring Washington back into the deal, prompting it to lift sanctions against Tehran, and to convince Iran to begin to fully comply with its obligations under the JCPOA. The participants in the negotiations expect to complete them by mid-June.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 as part of resolving issues on lifting sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on the country’s nuclear program. In May 2018, the US government decided to withdraw from the deal and tighten sanctions pressure on Tehran, and a year later Iran announced a gradual reduction in its obligations under the agreement.