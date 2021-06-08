Investments A record wave of investment is coming to Finland, bringing with it factories, research and jobs

After the financial crisis, the Finnish economy stagnated at a slow pace for more than a decade. Now, fixed investment in the industry is rising to an all-time high.
Anni Lassila HS
17:23
In the world is going to the coronary crisis gradually receding a wild wave of investment. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, quoted by The Economist, expect U.S. companies to spend 15 percent more capital on investments this year than before the corona epidemic.
