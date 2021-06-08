Investments A record wave of investment is coming to Finland, bringing with it factories, research and jobs

After the financial crisis, the Finnish economy stagnated at a slow pace for more than a decade. Now, fixed investment in the industry is rising to an all-time high.

During the interest year, major investments have been reported: Bayer is investing EUR 35 million in Turku to expand the production of contraceptive coils. WPD Finland will build wind power in Ostrobothnia for EUR 220 million. Fintoil is building a tall oil plant in the port area of ​​Hamina. Valmet Automotive is building a new battery assembly plant in Uusikaupunki. Picture of a factory in Salo.

In the world is going to the coronary crisis gradually receding a wild wave of investment. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, quoted by The Economist, expect U.S. companies to spend 15 percent more capital on investments this year than before the corona epidemic.