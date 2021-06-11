No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investing The share of the Danish biotechnology company rose by almost 1,400 percent, suspected to be a new meme share

by admin_gke11ifx
June 11, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 2 mins read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Biotechnology company Orphazyme says it does not know the reason for its sharp rise in shares.

Danish a sudden sharp rise in the share of biotechnology company Orphazymes confuses investors.

The price of an ADS certificate of deposit for a small Danish company rose more than 300 percent on Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York for no apparent reason. At its wildest, the share rose as much as 1,387 percent.

Orphazymesin The main stock exchange is in Copenhagen, where the share price rose at its best by almost 135 percent on Friday. In New York, the stock still opened at about a 50 percent plunge on Friday.

Orphazyme informed on Friday that it has no information to explain the sharp rise in stock and a large exchange on Thursday in New York.

The company warned that investors buying shares could lose a significant portion of their investments if the price of the security falls later.

Founder of Biotech Radar, a French research company specializing in shares in biotechnology companies Bertrand Delsuc estimates on Twitter that the stock appears to have become an investment target for U.S. private investors.

In the process the law is assessed by the stockbroker Nordnet’s private economist Per Hansen. He says in his review that the only sensible conclusion from Orphazyme’s rise in share price is that Denmark now has its own meme stock.

“Strange, sudden and unexplained price developments are not limited to Gamestop and AMC shares,” Hansen wrote in his review according to news agency Bloomberg.

Meme stocks are called stocks that are popular among private investors discussing the Reddit website.

Orphazymes has developed a cure for a genetic metabolic disease known as Niemann-Pick disease.

The medicine has been reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Agency should conclude the review by 17 June.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

The queen of the south 3: filter first images of Teresa Mendoza in Bolivia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.