Pirelli, with the FIA, closed the exams excluding manufacturing problems, but highlighting, as the cause of the Verstappen and Stroll tire bursts, an identical cut on the inner side attributable only to the specific conditions of use. A new verification protocol is triggered from France

Pirelli has communicated the results of the investigation aimed at determining the causes of the failure of the rear left tires of Stroll and Verstappen in Baku, in the Azerbaijan GP. The investigation was completed by directly comparing the damaged tires with other tires that had the same level of use, in terms of laps traveled and fuel load conditions, relating to the specific stages of the race. The result that emerged allowed the Pirelli technicians to exclude defects related to the tire production process and the quality of the same.

damage and conditions of use – In detail, it emerged that the deflation of the two tires resulted, in both cases, from a cut along the circumference of the inner side of the tire. It is therefore significant that an identical cause was found on both cars. Excluding the manufacturing defect, this type of damage is attributable only to the specific conditions of use of the rubber, despite the parameters of use, i.e. the minimum pressure and maximum temperature of the electric blankets adopted, have been correctly set by the teams.

new directive from France – Despite this, Pirelli, which informed the FIA ​​of the outcome of the investigation, considered it appropriate to modify, in agreement with the Federation, the verification protocols, so as to be able to monitor the conditions more effectively during the entire weekend. of use. As a result, a new directive has already been sent to the teams on the new procedures that will be implemented as of this weekend’s French GP.

red bull press release – Red Bull in turn issued a press release, stating that it collaborated with Pirelli in the investigation and did not find any technical anomalies on its car which could be attributed to the failure of the tire.

June 15 – 21:23

