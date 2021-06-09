ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

Richard Strobl shut down

In Hesse, the public prosecutor is investigating several police officers. Among other things, it is about their participation in chats with inflammatory content.

Wiesbaden / Frankfurt – In Hesse, several police officers are now being investigated. These are said to have participated in right-wing extremist chats, among other things. The Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office and the State Criminal Police Office announced this on Wednesday.

The investigation is running against 20 police officers, they are said to have disseminated inflammatory content, as the state criminal investigation office in Wiesbaden and the public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt am Main announced on Wednesday. In the morning, the emergency services searched the homes of six suspects and their workplaces in the Frankfurt am Main police headquarters.

Hessen: Investigations against several police officers – chats with inciting content

The accused are said to be a former police officer and 19 active officers who were banned from conducting official business. One of them should be suspended, it said. The chat content should also be checked for relevance under service law.

The day before, more than 800 suspects were arrested during global police operations against organized crime, more than 70 of them in Germany:

17 accused are accused of actively disseminating hate speech as participants in chat groups. Investigations into thwarting punishment were also started against another three accused in the office. The persons concerned were participants in the chat groups and, as superiors, had not prevented or punished communication, according to the allegation.

Police officers from Frankfurt in focus: Originally it was about child pornography

The starting point of the proceedings were investigations against a 38-year-old from a special task force of the Frankfurt police due to the possession and distribution of child pornography. In the course of the evaluation of his smartphones, chats were discovered in which criminally relevant content and numerous other participants in the chat groups could be identified.

