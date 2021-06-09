Donald Trump had a demonstration against racism broken up in June 2020 in order to be able to stage a photo – this was the allegation. The US Home Office has now exonerated the former president.

E.A year ago, security forces violently broke up an anti-racism demonstration in front of the White House, then the then US President Donald Trump posed with a Bible for cameras. An internal investigation by the US Department of the Interior has now shown that the controversial clearance of the square was not related to Trump’s photo campaign.

Instead, the site had been cleared to erect a security fence after property damage and injuries to officials had occurred in the previous days, according to a report published on Wednesday. The police unit responsible for breaking up the demonstration knew nothing of Trump’s plans at the time of the deployment planning.

A few days after the death of the African American George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, security forces broke up the demonstration on June 1, 2020. A short time later, Trump went to a nearby church with an entourage for a photo appointment and posed for the cameras there with a Bible in hand. Both Trump’s show of force and the actions of the security forces had caused sharp criticism. In a statement on Wednesday, Trump welcomed the Interior Ministry’s report, which fully exonerated him.