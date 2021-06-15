Paulo Rodrigo das Neves was arrested on the same day as his 18th birthday, after CCTV caught him stealing audio equipment from a car in the Brazilian region of Rio Grande do Norte.

A Brazilian website indicated that the police decided to celebrate Paulo’s birthday, while he is under arrest, as special sweets were purchased for the occasion.

One of the policemen appeared in the video, sarcastically saying, “We cannot miss such an occasion,” while two other policemen made sure to arrange the table.

Paolo did not seem happy with this surprise, as the irony of him was evident in the video, according to the British newspaper, “Metro”.

The police asked Paulo to cut the candy, gave one of the pieces to his mother, and poured soft drink for the audience.

In response to the angry reactions to the video and the defamation of Paulo, the Brazilian police issued a statement confirming that they would open an investigation, and threatened to take disciplinary measures against the elements involved in the video.