Youri Mulder was a national player himself. In the interview he talks about Oranje’s excessive self-confidence, strengths and weaknesses of the Bondscoach and the eternal discussion about beautiful football.

The 1996 European Championship: Youri Mulder, now 52 years old and a former storm legend at FC Schalke 04, is eliminated in the quarter-finals with the Netherlands against France. Image: Getty

Mr Mulder, after tournaments in 2016 and 2018 for which the Netherlands did not qualify, the team is now back. Belongs to Holland, which this Sunday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ARD and on MagentaTV) against Ukraine starts, also one of the favorites again immediately?

No no no! Not at all! We have Georginio Wijnaldum, who last played in Liverpool, and Memphis Depay from Olympique Lyon, but otherwise I don’t see any people who can decide games.

But there are a number of stars from big clubs: The central defender Stefan de Vrij won the championship with Inter Milan, Frenkie De Jong spent more minutes at FC Barcelona than any other player, and Matthijs de Ligt established himself at Juventus Turin.