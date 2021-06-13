The best-known novel of that series of chronicles is undoubtedly Interview with the vampire, whose film adaptation released in 1994 and starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas and Christian slater.

In the film, Pitt gave life to Louis de Pointe du Lac , who tells us the story of his life since his transformation at the hands of Lestat (Cruise) to the cultural and technological shock that he has to deal with today.

What is known about the Interview with the Vampire series?

The series will premiere in AMC and will have eight one-hour episodes. It will follow the same structure of the film in which they will tell Louis’ past and travels, so it was confirmed that they will film in France Y New Orleans later this year waiting to finish production in 2022.

According to MovieWeb, work is already underway to find the ideal cast and reveals that the production is looking for a 30-year-old Afro-descendant actor for the role of Louis.

What changes will there be in this new adaptation?

In the novel and the movie, Louis used to own a plantation, but now he will own a brothel . Another important change is that the installment will begin with the second interview, with flashbacks to the first meeting between both characters (Louis and Lestat) and the possible lies he told at the time.

He will also talk about the pandemic and how the journalist Daniel malloy (interpreted by Christian slater) had to face the confinement. For this character, the production looks for an actor between 50 and 60 years old, whereas it was a young reporter in the novel and the film.

In the time of the series, Malloy will be a teacher who teaches online due to the pandemic.

For now not much is known about the new version of Lestat, the controversial character of Rice (in the famous movie played by Tom cruise), an aristocrat of France from the 18th century penniless, who after becoming an actor ends up as a cruel vampire confronting some and transforming others.