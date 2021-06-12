Mr. Holownia, you finished third in Poland’s 2020 presidential election as a political newcomer. Today, according to surveys, you are the most popular opposition politician. In parliament, six MPs from other parliamentary groups converted to your new party Poland 2050 in a very short time. But the parliament will not be elected until the end of 2023. Is the momentum enough to hold out for so long?

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

I estimate the chance that there will be elections in 2023 at 30 percent. There could be new elections this autumn. If parliament decides to dissolve itself, there must be new elections within 45 days. The “Polish Order” program, which the government loudly announced in May, with its new tax allowances, is clearly not a program for governance. This is an election platform. The propaganda effect around it could give the ruling law and justice party (PiS) another chance to get close to 40 percent of the vote. Especially since the currently largest opposition party in parliament, the Civic Platform, is weakening while we are still in the process of building it up. New elections would also consolidate the shaky government camp made up of the PiS and two small partner parties. So Kaczynski could think: elections now or never. So far he has only distributed money from the state treasury, for example with the child benefit introduced by his party. With the new program, one will be given and the other taken for the first time. Many will not like that. So in the long term this will not be a “game changer” in favor of the PiS.

The liberal Polityka wrote that the allure of the new, which your party exudes mainly on social media, is already fading.

This is due to something else: a change in the algorithms on Facebook, one of the most important channels for our communication. In the past few months, Facebook has dramatically reduced the reach of organizations’ pages – not private profiles. That’s because Facebook just wants you to pay them for advertising. And even after a lot of controversy over data protection, Facebook is moving away from such sites towards groups and private profiles. The declines affect everyone, not just us. We are still among the strongest on social media. We have the largest political Facebook group in Poland with 227,000 members. I go live on the internet almost every morning and always have around 5000 viewers. The others have under 1000. I like social media, I can do it.

Your new MPs come from left to right. What should become of your party?

We are in the 21st century. Why should we continue to maintain the old tracks of the past and terms like left and right? According to the old concepts, we are in the political center, and only there you can win elections in Poland. But we want to propose new dividing lines for the debate. Our triad is: We want a green, democratic and solidary Poland. We have presented a detailed climate program on how Poland should move away from coal. Please argue with us about it! And how Poland can become a better, solidarity-based state, with access to public services for all. We demand education instead of ideology in schools. And we want Poland to return to the European stage after the PiS policy.







This is how you have described the forces of the period of upheaval since 1989. The liberals say to the citizens: “See how you get along.” The PiS says: “We will do this for you, and you are loyal.” And what does your party say?

We say: Come on, let’s do it together. We want to thaw the frozen imagination of the citizens. Because half of those eligible to vote still do not vote. To do this, I gave up my beautiful previous life – writing books, setting up foundations. I want to get as many people as possible into politics. I am the type of organizer, collector, builder, the one who puts something together from many elements. And the voluntary work, in which I learned a lot about dying, taught me: You don’t have to build a representative, but a successor. Because nobody is irreplaceable.

What does Poland say about the heated abortion debate in 2050?

We will never have factional discipline on issues of this kind. Everyone will vote according to their conscience. And most of us are in favor of voting on the question of abortion law in a referendum.

What is your wife actually doing?

She is with the Air Force and flies a MiG fighter plane. When my wife Urszula meets with colleagues, I feel like Angela Merkel’s husband: my wife sits with the men, I sit with the wives of the pilots. These acquaintances taught me a great deal of respect for the soldiers, for the people who give their lives. This is one of the reasons why I say: the army must be apolitical and we must do more for the security of the soldiers.