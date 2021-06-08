The name of the former judicial adviser to the government of Mauricio Macri, Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, was added by Interpol to the list of red alerts to request his international arrest.

The former official is in Uruguay, where he is trying to access the political asylum benefit from the government of Luis Lacalle Pou. His arrest in Argentina had already been requested by Judge María Servini, who is investigating him for alleged “extortion.”

The Uruguayan justice had rejected a writ of habeas corpus by Rodríguez Simón, arguing that there was still no current Interpol red letter. That situation changed in the afternoon of this Tuesday.

According to the sources that confirmed the information to Clarín, the red alert will not modify Rodríguez Simón’s situation in Uruguay, unless he tries to leave that country.

News in development

DS