Live ticker of all international matches

How is Germany doing on the way to EM 2021? The team of national coach Joachim Löw has successfully qualified. Due to the corona crisis, the EM is postponed by a year. France, Portugal and Hungary are waiting in the preliminary round. Before and after, the qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will also take place. Follow all the games of the DFB team in the live ticker. Here you will also find all information about the schedule, dates, tables and teams.