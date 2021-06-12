Jose Ignacio de Mendiguren did not resign to have been left out of the small table of the Industrial Union, which consecrated Daniel Funes de Rioja as president last week.

The current president of the state bank BICE had said that his sector was on the list “and suddenly they lowered it to me, they vetoed me. Let them tell me what the cause is ”.

Now, he anticipated that “there will be a presentation in the Justice for the conformation of the list in the UIA “. But it won’t be yours. “The graphic sector is making a presentation in Justice because you think you have been harmedIt is a very important sector that has more points than steel ”, he said, referring to the companies of the Techint group, led by Paolo Rocca.

De Mendiguren believes that it was the businessman of Italian origin who excluded him of the conduction of the manufacturing plant. “Mr. Paolo Rocca is not used to that when someone has something to say to him, he tells him, I called him in Italy to chat and he didn’t answer me”, He said in dialogue with the program Punto de Fuga, on FM La Patriada.

The former president of the UIA, who sold your company of children’s clothing Coniglio in the 90s maintains an industrial textile plant in San Luis, an activity that alternates with his dedication to horses quarter mile.

“Funes de Rioja offered me to join the executive committee, he told me that I had an added value for having been a deputy and being in an investment bank and a few days before the assembly he tells me that he has problems keeping me in that place ”, De Mendiguren said.

And he continued: “Then I called each one and I did not find a single entity that vetoed my participation and I only had one. I called Paolo Rocca directly, because he called me to resolve his problems with the government when I was president of the UIA and I mediated the conflict, but he did not attend to me ”, he remarked.

Regarding the composition of the Committee, he stated, “I am very sad that we cannot have an industrialist in charge of the institution for the first time, I have nothing against the person of Funes de Rioja but we think differently, it hurts me as an industrialist that we give up driving our sector ”.

According to De Mendiguren, “the choice of our institution must be made transparent, we ask trade unionism and politics, but we don’t do it inward “.

“In the UIA there is no unanimity, there is some who prefer the path of confrontation with the Government elected by the people, others are on the side of dialogue”Emphasized the Basque.

To close, he indicated that “in Funes de Rioja’s speech there was not a single mention of appreciation or gratitude to the national government for the measures they applied to help industries during the pandemic “and he resumed the confrontation with Techint,” this gave me more energy than before, I am going to work to build an UIA that is the voice of those who have no voice, of SMEs, large companies have direct communication with governments, they do not need the institution ”.

Until now, Funes de Rioja, the new head of the UIA, who leads the Copal, it was not received by high-ranking officials. In fact, he was expected to have a meeting with the head of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce, but that did not happen.

Pesce had pointed out a long time ago a meeting with Miguel Acevedo, the previous driver of the manufacturing entity. But with the change of leadership in the UIA and the profile of its successor, the meeting was postponed without a clear date.

From official sources they let transcend the discomfort caused in officials by the first statements of the executive, with darts towards the decisions of the Front of All.

