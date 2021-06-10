New serial R-74M close air combat missiles (BVB), also known under the export name RVV-MD, are already arriving at air regiments equipped with long-range MiG-31BM interceptors. They were first used by naval aviation pilots in a recent exercise in Kamchatka, sources in the Ministry of Defense told Izvestia.

According to experts, the new missile is perfect not only for destroying high-speed maneuverable aircraft, but also for destroying drones and cruise missiles.

This is especially important for the MiG-31BM, which are being modernized and whose tasks are expanding. For example, now the crews of these aircraft will regularly practice firing at ballistic missiles.

“R-74M can operate at higher-speed targets, which did not exist before. Close combat is the most difficult type of combat use and training. Its features are transience, high maneuverability, and large overloads. First, it used machine-gun and cannon armament, then melee missiles were used, “Hero of Russia, former commander of the 4th Air Force of the Air Force and Air Defense, Lieutenant General Valery Gorbenko told Izvestia.

The new R-74M missiles will not only be capable of fighting enemy aircraft, but can also be used against cruise missiles and drones with a small reflective surface, which is very important for the MiG-31 and increases their capabilities several times.

