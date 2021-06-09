Lautaro Martínez is the name that Simeone has put on the table during the negotiations of his contract extension, the piece that he thinks is missing to prop up this champion Atleti. Well, Lautaro already has a price, according to Sky Italia. They are 90 million. An operation in these moments unaffordable for the Altético, that on the 25th a Shareholders’ Meeting has been called to approve a capital increase (for 181.8 million), and that, to sign, he urgently needs to release before. The saying of the proverb, Let out before entering. That.

Only, in its history, the rojiblanco club has paid more for a footballer than what Inter asks for Lautaro: the 120 million he paid for João Félix in the summer of 2019. For Lemar, until then at the head of that ranking, he had paid 70 million a year earlier. For now, according to the Italian press this week, the Italian team already would have rejected a first offer from the rojiblancos. An offer for half the money he asks for the Argentine striker, of 40-50 million, as revealed The Corriere dello Sport.

“Between Simone and Simeone”

“Lautaro, between Simone and Simeone“This is how Tuttosport woke up yesterday, with the interest of Atlético and the Argentine coach for Lautaro and that play on words with the Argentine coach and the new Inter Milan. Also revealing contacts between Simeone and the footballer. But Inter are trying to tie up their player, who ends his contract in 2023 and they want to shield him, so that between that ‘between’ he stays with Simone.