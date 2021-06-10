Miami (Reuters)

Jorge Mas, co-owner of Inter Miami, a professional soccer club, said he is optimistic about the possibility of veteran Argentine star Lionel Messi joining his club, if he decides to leave Barcelona.

Maas said he and his co-owner of the English club, David Beckham, had agreed on the need to include top-level international talent in the club’s squad, which is currently ranked 11th among the eastern division teams in the American League.

Messi’s current contract with Barcelona expires at the end of June, while Barcelona president Joan Laporta said talks on renewing the contract are making progress. The Miami Herald quoted Mas as saying: I am optimistic that Messi will defend the colors of Inter Miami.

Maas added: David and I are working really hard and we aspire to sign the best players and Messi is the best player of our generation and some consider him the best of all time.

Spanish media said that Barcelona proposed a contract with Messi for ten years, to play the next two seasons with Barcelona, ​​before ending his career as a player with two more seasons in the ranks of Inter Miami, and then return to Barcelona as an ambassador for 6 years.