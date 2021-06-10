The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi decided to launch a proactive, intensive and comprehensive campaign for examination and vaccination in the Musaffah region, according to the active investigation axis of the emirate’s strategy to combat the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office stated, in a tweet, that the campaign, which begins today, June 10, 2021, will be implemented gradually in targeted basins in the Musaffah area, with commercial activity continuing as usual. The committee calls upon the public to cooperate fully with the responsible authorities and to enjoy flexibility in dealing with procedures to ensure the speedy completion of the campaign and in the interest of public health.



