Intelligence agencies appear to be monitoring Kim Jong-un’s weight. Because from this, conclusions can be drawn about his health and the stability of North Korea.

Pyongyang – The public may only have a weary smile for it, but intelligence agencies find it extremely interesting: the weight of Kim Jong-un. North Korea’s rulers seem to have grown from 90 to 136 kilograms in November 2020 since he came to power around ten years ago. That comes from reports of the national intelligence service of South Korea, so the portal Business Insider.

No precise data is available on Kim Jong-un. So it can only be estimated that it is around 1.70 meters tall. It is assumed to be in the mid-30s. At over 136 kilograms, Kim Jong-un with a body mass index (BMI) of 47 would be very obese. Since he is also said to smoke a lot and drink alcohol excessively, he is prone to health problems. This is precisely where the intelligence services’ interest lies.

Intelligence agencies interested in Kim Jong-us Weight: length of the bracelet as an indicator

Because Kim Jong-us weight and the associated health problems are risk factors for intelligence agencies for North Korea’s government. The ruler’s health is probably “one of the most important indicators” for the stability of the regime, according to North Korea expert Su Mi Terry Business Insider. Health hazards are already causing some public speculation about his successor if Kim Jong-un should suddenly die. Because nobody knows who will take power in the event of his death.

In this official photo from early March 2021, Kim Jong-un doesn’t seem to have lost weight yet © KCNA / dpa / picture alliance

But now the North Korean head of state has apparently got the curve. At the beginning of March 2021, he was still significantly overweight. However, footage from Korea’s Central Television (KCTV) from June 5, 2021 seems to show that Kim Jong-un has lost weight. Colin Zwirko noticed this from the portal NK News on twitter. In more recent photos, his face looks significantly narrower and his clothes seem to be a little looser than in earlier pictures. Based on the length of the bracelet on his watch from the Swiss manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen, which cost almost 10,000 euros, it was determined that he must have taken off.

Secret services interested in Kim Jong-us Weight: Succession is unclear

These rather unscientific evaluations are not a reliable basis for analyzes. Nevertheless, viewing the image and video material from state media seems to provide a great deal of information about developments in North Korea. “At first, noticeable weight loss may not mean much,” said Michael Brodka, an officer in the US military intelligence service in South Korea NK News. But weight loss could provide clues to other information that intelligence agencies are looking for.

“It can be a simple matter of a healthy lifestyle change or a more complex problem,” says Brodka. At the moment one does not know, but it raises serious enough questions. One would have to follow events closely in the coming months to find out.

In April 2020, Kim Jong-us’s disappearance from the public for several weeks led to wild speculation. It is said to be in great danger after an operation, to be in a coma, to be brain dead or even to have died. It was later discovered that while he was fine, he was not in the best of health.

