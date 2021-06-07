Inquiry Supo appointed a diplomat from the State Department to lead the historic transformation into an intelligence service

Ambassador Teemu Turunen and Chief of the Helsinki Criminal Police Jonna Turunen will start building the Finnish intelligence service as Deputy Chiefs, which is the biggest change in Supo’s history.

Thoroughbred the Security Service (Supo), which is transforming into an intelligence service, has appointed both new deputy chiefs from outside the house. Ambassador Teemu Turunen, 47, from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Chief of the Helsinki Criminal Police Jonna Turunen, 45, begin to build in Finland intelligence service for Supo’s chief Antti Pelttarin, 56, with.

The appointment as Supo’s deputy managers has been made for five years, but in practice the individuals will continue in their position even longer if they are satisfied with their work. Jonna Turunen will take office at the beginning of July and Teemu Turunen at the beginning of August.

The appointment of diplomat Teemu Turunen in particular indicates that the security police are in the midst of a historic transformation into an intelligence service also in practice.

Appointment it is surprising in that both Supo deputy managers were selected from outside the house. The full use of the new Civil Intelligence Act by Supo was also of interest to seven current Supo employees.

Among other things, the deputy head of the Security Police, who was responsible for the change of the security police, applied for the permanent director’s wash Harri Sarvanto (b. 1964), who has held the position of Deputy Chief of Staff since 2017 and before that in many key positions including Chief of Counter-Espionage and Counter-Terrorism.

Supo’s transformation into an intelligence service was also of interest to Supo’s analysis manager, among others Pekka Hiltusta and Head of Public Relations Saana Nilsson.

Read more: Supo is looking for two leaders to build Finland’s intelligence service – diplomats are also interested in the places

Antti Pelttari, Supo’s number one manager, chose Supo’s new deputy managers.

Jonna Turunen will take up a position at the Helsinki Police Department, where he will head the criminal investigation unit.

In the past, he has held various positions in the police, including Director of the Serious Crimes Investigation, Serious Threats and Violence and Sexual Offenses, Law Enforcement and Police Liaison at Europol.

Theme Turunen, on the other hand, will join the Security Police from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, where he currently works as the director of the Peace Mediation Center. Ambassador Turunen has a long career as a diplomat, before his current position he has worked in several Finnish missions around the world and headed the consular unit of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The task of the Peace Mediation Center is to strengthen the position of peace mediation in Finnish foreign policy.

Teemu Turunen was in the public eye of those abducted in 2012 in Yemen, among others Atte and Leila Kalevan release operation in connection with. The release of the Kalevos was once a major effort for Finland, with Turunen as the situation manager.

The news is updated.