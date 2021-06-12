Alba Parietti has decided to take a holiday in Ibiza with her longtime friend Paola Barale. Unfortunately, however, the well-known showgirl was the victim of a little accident which resulted in a foot injury. After the mishap, Alba Parietti told her misadventure on social media.

Breaking the fifth toe of your right foot by stumbling into your Ibizan garden and putting your foot in the ice bucket is very “superficial peasant”. I have achieved a goal that is finally the opposite of what I am always accused of, which is to always be the same radical chic.

Alba Parietti has decided to enjoy a relaxing holiday in Ibiza with her longtime friend Paola Barale. The two, however, also met characters known to us. Among these, his friends Mahmood, Mario Balotelli, his brother Enock and Marcello Lippi.

Obviously everyone did not miss the opportunity to immortalize the moments of the holiday by sharing them on their social pages. In particular, Alba Parietti showed off hers perfect physique and many were those who complimented her on social media for her shapes.

Alongside those who exalted the beauty of the two women, we could not miss those who strongly criticized Alba Parietti and Paola Barale, criticized for showing off their curves too much. Obviously, however, the two preferred not to reply to criticisms and fully enjoy their holiday.