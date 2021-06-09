Infectious diseases THL: Corona restrictions significantly reduced other respiratory infections

The number of various respiratory infections dropped significantly last year during corona restrictions – with one exception.

Coronavirus pandemic The restrictions imposed also had a significant impact on the number of other respiratory infections last year, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to THL, almost all infections caused by respiratory viruses and bacteria decreased significantly from mid-March last year compared to previous years.

“In March 2020, travel restrictions related to the corona pandemic, teleworking and studying, hygiene guidelines, safety intervals and later also face masks were introduced. They have also had an effect on the incidence of other respiratory infections, ”THL’s chief physician Tuula Hannila-Handelberg says in a press release.

THL: n Data from the Communicable Diseases Register show that the number of reported influenza A findings in the 2019–2020 influenza period decreased from more than 18,000 cases in the previous period to just over 10,000 cases.

The number of serious general infections caused by pneumococcus also more than halved.

The exception to the rule has been the number of rhinovirus infections, which in 2020 remained almost the same as a year earlier. According to THL, the discrepancy can be explained by the fact that an alcoholic hand sanitizer does not destroy rhinovirus infectivity.

All kinds other infections did not decrease at all during the restrictions.

Of the intestinal infections, 93 listeria infections were diagnosed last year, which is almost twice as many as in the previous year. THL says there has been a clear increase in listeria infections since 2009.

Listeria infection usually comes from foods and prepared foods that are stored for a long time in the cold. In Finland, high-risk salted and cold-smoked fish products are especially high-risk foods.

The most common bacterium causing intestinal infections in Finland is Campylobacter. Its infection rates more than halved in the year of the restriction, but the share of domestic infections increased.

During a pandemic despite the growing popularity of outdoor activities, the incidence of tick-borne diseases remained fairly normal last year.

The number of tick-borne encephalitis increased slightly compared to the previous year. In 2020, a total of 91 cases were reported to the THL Infectious Diseases Register.

THL describes the situation of antibiotic resistance in Finland as quite good, although at the global level this is a significant problem.

Among other things, the number of CPE bacteria resistant to many antibiotics decreased for the second year in a row, which THL estimates may be due to a decrease in tourism.