The surge in the incidence of COVID-19 in Moscow can be explained by prolonged bad weather, forcing residents to gather indoors. This opinion was expressed by Sergey Voznesensky, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University. His words lead RIA News…

The method of infection with the virus, in his opinion, has not changed, COVID-19 is still transmitted by an aerosol mechanism, when an infected person comes into contact with a susceptible person.

“One of the factors that could have influenced the fact that we are going up is the fact that last week and in the next ten days there was a rather cold temperature, rainy weather,” Voznesensky said. He added that the condition for contracting the coronavirus was that most people met indoors.

According to the forecasts of an infectious disease specialist, a negative trend with an increase in statistics on coronavirus will be about a week. He summed up that the spread of the virus will continue as long as there are no vaccinated and no more patients.

In Russia, over the past day, 12,505 new cases of coronavirus have been detected. Of these, 5853 cases in Moscow – this is the maximum since January 14.

Earlier, the chief physician of the city clinical hospital No. 40 in Moscow’s Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, said that COVID-19 has mutated over the past year and a half, so now doctors are having difficulties with its treatment.