Newgarden was the author of a great start and managed to keep behind him a Colton Herta who had the menacing silhouette of Rinus VeeKay in the mirrors. Behind Alexander Rossi and Scott Dixon they targeted Romain Grosjean but the former suffered minimal damage to the front wing in the initial overtaking attempt.

Turn 3 Chilton hit the rear of Hinchcliffe’s car and lost the front wing. The race direction thus decreed the caution and this was the ideal opportunity for all those riders who started with red tires to change the compound. Among them were VeeKay, Grosjean, Sato, Bourdais, Ericsson, Harvey, Askew and Chilton.

The restart took place on the fourth lap and Newgarden kept the lead, while O’Ward managed to get into the top 10 with a nice overtaking inside Pagenaud in turn 1.

Newgarden immediately took a good margin on his pursuers reaching 4 seconds already on the ninth lap, while Rahal took advantage of a Rossi in difficulty with the damage repaired to the front wing to move to fourth position. Shortly after it was Dixon who got the better of Rossi who subsequently continued to suffer only to be overtaken by Ferrucci and O’Ward and finally made the stop, including the wing change, on the seventeenth passage.

At this juncture, Newgarden’s domination was total and the Penske team driver could boast a margin of 14 seconds over his direct rival.

On lap 19 Dixon and Grosjean stopped and shortly thereafter Dalton Kellett stopped at the pit lane exit causing many teams to suspect immediate caution. Newgarde, Herta, Palou and Rahal thus returned for the break, but Kellett’s team managed to restart the car avoiding neutralization.

Newgarden was thus mocked and would have been forced to do a long stint with the reds later in the race.

His lead dropped to 3.8 ” over teammate Will Power. The latter made a stop on lap 27 to mount black tires and then exit in front of O’Ward but was then passed shortly after just on the exit lap. Like Newgarden, Power too, however, should have mounted the reds before the checkered flag.

Halfway through the race Newgarden could boast a margin of 10 seconds over Herta, with the latter counting on 5 ” against Palou, while behind the first three, enclosed in 45 ”, were Rahal, Dixon, O ‘Ward, Power, Ferrucci, Hunter-Reay and VeeKay. Pagenaud and Ericcson would then push Veekay out of the top 10 in twelfth position.

On lap 45 Herta cut the gap from Newgarden by half and then pitted for the last stop. Newgarden made the same choice but with the obligation to mount red tires. With 23 laps to go, the gap between the two dropped to 3 seconds.

Behind them Palou could enjoy a 2.4 second advantage over Rahal, with the latter having a 13 second margin over Dixon, O’Ward, Ericsson, Pagenaud and Ferrucci.

On lap 50 Herta was 1.3 seconds behind Newgarden and then further narrowed the gap on the next lap, while Power entered the pits to mount fresh reds and return to the track in seventh place behind Dixon and O’Ward.

On lap 54 another caution arrived following Jimmie Johnson’s spin between turns 1 and 2. At the restart, which took place 4 laps later, the situation saw Newgarden, with red tires, ahead of Herta, Palou and Rahal on black, Dixon on reds, and Ericsson, Pagenaud and Hunter-Reay to complete the top 10 with black tires.

O’Ward overtook Dixon in turn 1 and moved into fifth place, while Newgarden managed to quickly warm up his tires by immediately taking a 1 second margin over Herta and Palou.

The operations, however, were neutralized shortly after when Grosjean’s car spun and his left front brake went up in flames asking for the intervention of the French driver who was given a fire extinguisher by the marshals on the track to tame. the principle of fire.

The restart took place with seven laps to go and O’Ward immediately passed Rahal in turn 1 to then keep up the momentum and get the better of Palou and finally get in the wake of Herta. The McLaren driver then got the better of Herta a lap later and finally went on the hunt for Newgarden.

The Penske team car didn’t look perfect and with two laps to go Herta O’Ward got the better of Newgarden in turn 7 to take the lead.

Behind them Palou took advantage of Herta’s difficulties to move into third position and thus mock the Andretti Autosport driver, while Rahal confirmed fifth place ahead of Power good at overtaking Dixon at the restart. Pagenaud, Ericsson and Ferrucci completed the top 10.