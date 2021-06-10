No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Industry New orders from the industry bounced in April

by admin_gke11ifx
June 10, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

During January-April, orders have increased by a fifth.

RelatedPosts

Industry new orders grew by as much as 44.3 per cent year-on-year in April, according to Statistics Finland.

Orders grew in all industries, but especially in the metal industry, where the increase was 55.5 percent. Statistics Finland points out that strong fluctuations between months are typical, as even large orders are allocated to one month.

During January – April, orders have increased by about one-fifth from the previous year.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Unidos Podemos asks to advance the off-peak time in the new hourly rate for electricity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.