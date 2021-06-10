Industry New orders from the industry bounced in April

During January-April, orders have increased by a fifth.

Industry new orders grew by as much as 44.3 per cent year-on-year in April, according to Statistics Finland.

Orders grew in all industries, but especially in the metal industry, where the increase was 55.5 percent. Statistics Finland points out that strong fluctuations between months are typical, as even large orders are allocated to one month.

During January – April, orders have increased by about one-fifth from the previous year.