Industrial action Labor Court: The locomotive drivers’ strike in March was illegal, the union received fines

June 9, 2021
The verdict concerned a two-day strike in March, which resulted in the cancellation of most of the commuter train traffic in the Helsinki region.

Industrial tribunal considers that the strike by the Railway Union (Rau) in March was illegal. This is reported by the Service Sector Employers (Palta), which represents the employer side.

Rau was sentenced to pay a compensation to Palta for breach of the duty of peace.

The judgment concerned 18-19. The two-day strike in March, which caused the majority of commuter train traffic in the Helsinki region to be canceled. The Labor Court is still considering a work stoppage in May.

“Rau’s repeated illegal industrial struggles during the term of the collective agreement cause unreasonable harm not only to the parties to the collective agreement, but also to completely bystanders,” said Palta’s negotiating director. Pasi Vuorio in the bulletin.

“These should be brought to an end and efforts should be made to resolve differences over collective agreements in the procedures agreed for them.”

Alliance According to VR, the industrial action was a protest against VR ‘s breach of contract and the unilateral modification of established working conditions.

According to the association, VR won the HSL tender by submitting a low-priced bid, relying on its ability to trample on working conditions.

