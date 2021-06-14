Indonesia | Two rare Javanese rhinoceros boys were photographed in a national park in Java

The Java rhinoceros is one of the most endangered mammal species in the world.

Indonesian the ministry of environment and forestry has recorded two java rhinoceros boys in photographs. The observation of young rhinos raises hope for the future of a highly endangered species.

The Ministry of the Environment has estimated the duo to be 3–12 months old.

Rare images of java rhinoceros chicks were recorded in late March on ministry camera traps in Ujung Kulon National Park. On June 13, the ministry handed over the images to the news agency AFP, which made the news.

Earlier java rhinoceroses occurred along northeastern India and southeastern Asia. However, the world’s rarest species of rhinoceros has since been run aground.

For example, in 2011 Helsingin sanomat newspaper said the last java rhinoceros to live in Vietnam had died on poachers’ bullets. At that time in Indonesia, there were 40 to 60 java rhinoceroses.

Ujung Kulon National Park, located at the western tip of Java Island, is currently the only remaining habitat for Java rhinoceroses. According to AFP, there are about 73 Javanese rhinos living there. Nature Conservation Organization WWF has evaluated there are only about 60 of them.

Rhino is one of the longest mammals on earth that still exists. According to the WWF, the habitat of the species has been very wide in ancient times: it has extended to Europe, among other places, where horned animals ended up in cave paintings.

Rhinos are divided into five subspecies. Of these, the bush rhinoceros and the sumra rhinoceros, like the java rhinoceros, are highly endangered. The Indian rhinoceros, on the other hand, is classified as endangered and the great rhinoceros for attention.