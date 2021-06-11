Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

Arif Satria, the defender of the Indonesian national team, asked his fans to pray for them before meeting our national team this evening in the double qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup.

“We as players also do not want to lose again, we want to win but it is certainly not easy, for this we will work harder and ask for prayers and support from Indonesian football fans,” he said in comments reported by the media in his country.

The player considered that our national team is armed with a fighting spirit in view of the presence of its fans on the stands of Zabeel Stadium, and said: The UAE has its own motives, and its clear desire to win, and we worked hard to recover from the loss against Vietnam in the last match, and our confrontation against the Emirates will be more difficult, but we will fight in it, We are looking forward to benefiting from the return of some players who missed the last match.