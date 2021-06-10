Dubai (Etihad)

The coach of the Indonesian national team, Shin Tae-yong, confirmed that his team has nothing to lose in the face of the Emirati Al White tomorrow evening, noting that he has a number of young players with little experience, but he decided to take them to participate in the qualifiers in order to give them the necessary experience to build for the future, and about the match he said : We respect the UAE national team, but we will play our way, and we will take advantage of the pressure that the opponent is experiencing because he wants to win, and we will try to pounce in order to score. Regarding the way of playing and the formation and whether he will play in a defensive style, he said: We play with a balance of performance in general. Of course, the UAE team has a very strong attack, and we have to be careful defensively in front of it, but we will not play in a purely defensive way, but we will play with confidence and our goal is to build a team that has The culture of winning, and playing without fear of any team, which will take time, but we are moving at an accelerating pace and well, and we have young players who have great ambitions for the future.