Dozens of customers enter a Zara store in Nantes (France), on May 19. Stephane Mahe / Reuters

Inditex begins 2021 with a firm step after dodging the most complicated year in its history, in which it reduced its profit by almost 70%. In its first fiscal quarter of this year – from February to April – it obtained profits of 421 million euros. Not counting 2020, when the first losses in its history were recorded in those months with red numbers of 409 million, they are its lowest earnings in a first quarter since 2013. Despite this, it continues to improve since the sinkhole left by the pandemic at the beginning of last year.

More information

Sales, meanwhile, grew by 49.6%, reaching 4,942 million euros and Ebitda stood at 1,235 million (+ 155%). This obvious improvement compared to the previous year can be explained by the journey that the company had to go through due to the coronavirus crisis – it ended the year with a profit of 1,106 million euros, 69.6% less than the previous year. Especially between February and April, a period very affected by the start of the pandemic, the most severe confinements and with 88% of its establishments with the blind down due to restrictions to contain the virus. In fact, the bite in sales at that time compared to what was recorded in 2019 was 44.3%.

“The differentiation and strategic transformation towards a fully integrated, digital and sustainable business model continues to yield results,” says Pablo Isla, executive president of the company, in the results note. Inditex – owner of brands such as Zara or Massimo Dutti – already announced in the presentation of its annual results that the beginning of this year was blowing in favor. Of course, with great caution due to the existing volatility with the restrictions to contain the contagion of the coronavirus. During the three months, stores were closed for almost a quarter of business hours (24%).

“The recovery continues to gain strength. Store sales and on-line At constant exchange rates between May 1 and June 6, 2021, they have grown 102% over the same period in 2020 and 5% over the same period in 2019. 10% of business hours were not available due to to the restrictions caused by the pandemic in this period. Currently 98% of the stores are open ”, the company advances in the results note. In addition, it details that the upward trend continues in May and in May sales exceed those recorded in the same month last year.

Regarding the net financial position, it reached 7,176 million euros, 25% more than a year earlier and it is the highest ever in a first quarter. The general meeting of shareholders will be held on July 13 and the board of directors will propose a total dividend corresponding to fiscal year 2020 of 0.70 euros per share, of which 0.35 euros were paid on May 3 and the rest will be paid The 2nd of November.

71 fewer stores

The company also continues with its strategy of closing smaller stores (takeovers, as Inditex calls them) that do not allow adapting and integrating both the physical and digital stores in the same space. The firm has closed the first three months of the course with 6,758 stores in 96 markets, this is 71 less than at the end of the 2020 financial year and 654 less than those it had in the first quarter of 2020.

This trend is maintained over time and the firm does not move from the established line and that has already paid off with the push of internet sales. Specifically, in this first quarter, electronic commerce grew 67% at constant exchange rates. “The integrated inventory management system (SINT), a functionality that allows sending an online order from the store’s inventory that is more efficient, has proven to be key in this regard,” says the company.

In exchange for these closings, Inditex doubles its commitment to larger establishments in emblematic places that allow improving the digital transformation of the business. Hence the company’s latest announcement of the mega-opening that will be held in the España Building in Madrid, where it will locate a Zara and a Zara Home of more than 7,700 square meters and a 1,200-square-meter Stradivarius. The recent openings in Cairo (Egypt), Cardiff (United Kingdom) or in Edinburgh (United Kingdom) are also an example of this strategy.

This for the part of the openings. Due to the closings, the closing calendar of 56 establishments in Spain was also known in the last month, which will close this summer. For 2020 and 2021, according to the executive president of Inditex, Pablo Isla in the presentation of the latest annual results, the forecast is that between 300 and 350 establishments in Spain will definitely lower the blind.