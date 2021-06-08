Carlos “El Indio” Solari was dispatched with a lapidary phrase against Mauricio Macri and his presidency. “I did not see anyone from that regime complicated with gray hair“, said the singer.

The former Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota -now with the group Los Fundamentalistas del Aire Acondicionado- gave an extensive interview on Radio Provincia to Marcelo Figueras, the book’s editor Sincerelyhey favorite moderator by Cristina Kirchner on her editorial tour. Solari also presented his own, recently published.

His interviewer made reference to the phrase of the former president who revealed to watch Netflix in the afternoon nights. And there Solari brought out his most militant voice.

“The last step they have taken is that, to shit on all the lies. Everything showsThey have not been able to hide anything, not even the chief prosecutor, that there are recordings, images in Pinamar, “he attacked with his private prose and without mentioning Carlos Stornelli, to conclude in his disappointment:” … and everything is the same. “

That was when he referred to the Macri government as a “regime.” “I did not see anyone from the previous regime that is complicated with gray hair … there is this Pepín …“, he pointed out, referring to the former macrista judicial advisor Fabián Rodríguez Simón, to whom an arrest request weighs and is in Uruguay.

Then, Solari unloaded himself against those who criticize the government’s handling of the pandemic, whom accused of “almost” genocidal.

“There is a lot of people involved in delirium, it’s almost genocide this fight against vaccination and the fight against the Government to make the pandemic the least risky. I can not understand with what face do they say those things, “he shot.

And in the bag he put the media: “The owners of the media they are shit people. They have the advantage of brute force, of power. What I don’t understand is that people who have gone to high school or have an education continue to believe in the bullshit that is said. “

“Last time I questioned how a lady, She is fat who is with the baton In the butcher shop talking Russian vaccine pests, you can prosecute Russian science, one of the most revolutionary sciences ever. He knows nothing and yet the street is full of that, “he continued his barrage of grievances.

For the Indian, “there are people ignoring elementary things”, but not just any people, but “that same people who did not know that people were disappearing “.

“The logical thing is that people are dying, it was not a lie. Go to a hospital, asshole. Go see those who are alive, that two out of three die in therapy, “he invited.

El Indio Solari on social networks spoke about his new book and his illness

Book and disease

The national rock icon also spoke about his new book, Life is a secret mission, its production process, and also how it carries Parkinson’s disease.

“My dream would have been, that I did not do it lazy, to make a kind of complete story with a CD, a book, a video and make a universe, and support it from different disciplines,” he lamented.

Solari “takes a long time to do”: “I am doing all the time now, so this shit sickness don’t punish me all the time. I get distracted doing things, the problem is when I wake up, what a whole avalanche is coming “.

“For the moment I keep the mood, that inside everything is like a smile. When one writes what I write, it is like a smile from someone who is wrong, I don’t know how to explain it. The smile of disappointment “, graphic.



El Indio Solari and some revelations about his artistic processes. Photo Juano Tesone

Art, according to the Indian

In the long interview, Solari revealed his creative processes and even what does he say when they accuse him that they do not understand his lyrics. These were his most outstanding phrases.

“I was always more than exercise the art of learning“.

“All the time I was in a society that didn’t like what it did. Now when I grow up they are celebrating me enoughe, but almost all the time, except for the groups that interested him or felt comforted or participated in that way of seeing things, the rest was against me“.

“I was lucky to have a facility for what is histrionic, artistic. Which has a lot to do with physical magnetism, a way of presenting attractive things. That, for the one who dedicates himself to his ego, it’s a top-quality food. “

“I don’t know how people complain about the digital world, he complains because it invades everything, but with regard to art, it seems great to me “.

“I am so curious that I do not bank or the orthodox materials to do things “.

“I am very lazy, it is impulses that lead me to do things. If it were up to me, I’d be scratching my fig all day lying on the bed, watching movies. “

“When I put the band together, There were guys that I gave them the urgent cut because they believed that for me to cope with them they had to manifest themselves in some certain way, and that was what broke my balls the most. That didn’t last two minutes. “

“I’m a guy who is in a barbecue and I feel like I’m missing something elsewhere, that’s a shit, very Jewish-Christian, that we are missing something by being here “.

“Last time one it screwed me that I didn’t understand the lyrics. I was telling him that he should really be grateful to me. Customs of understanding it’s a big waste of time If what you are looking for is to get excited, I would go over it. Tea sent a fruit what you didn’t have to understand it, you had to get excited or not. That is what you are looking for. The fundamental rule of poetry: to move “.

