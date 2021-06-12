It was 1981 when Indiana Jones first hit the big screen.. To say that it was a boom would be to subtract credits from the millions of dollars that the franchise has generated around the world. However, it was in 2008 that we had the last adventure of the most famous archaeologist of the seventh art.

However, in recent weeks different images and small glimpses of what would be the expected fifth installment of the story starring Harrison ford. In that sense, as shared by the British media Daily Mail, new images have been released from the film set.

In the photographs we can see the 78-year-old actor dressed as the iconic character that led him to world fame, along with actor Toby Jones. Both are distinguished, characterized as part of an action scene, due to the makeup and the messiness of their costumes.

Harrison Ford on the set of Indiana Jones 5. Photo: Dailymail / Stuart Wallace

Also, Ford wears stitches on his face, which, Screenrant suggests, It could mean that the actor would go through a process of digital retouching with CGI in certain parts of the film, with the purpose of looking like a younger version of the archaeologist.

Although this situation has not yet been confirmed, it could be a reality, especially if one takes into account that different specialized media have slipped the probability that this continuation begins at some point in the 1960s. Likewise, showing timelines would be a possible resource in the plot.

Who is in the cast of Indiana Jones 5?

For now, it has transpired that, in addition to Ford, the cast includes names like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook. But the detail around which characters they will play is still being kept under wraps.

When is Indiana Jones 5 released?

According to what was published by Indiana Jones’ own official Twitter account, the film is scheduled to open on July 29, 2022.